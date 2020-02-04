Marijuana Stock Tilray Is Laying Off 10% of Its Workforce

One analyst calls the move a “logical response” to the forces buffeting the marijuana industry.

Tilray is laying off 10% its workers, and the stock is ticking lower in after-hours trading.

“Tilray restructured its global organization to meet the needs of the current industry environment and for continued growth in 2020 and beyond,” Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy said in a statement.” These changes include an approximately 10% reduction in staff. By reducing headcount and cost, Tilray will be better positioned to achieve profitability and be one of the clear winners in the cannabis industry, which will drive value for our investor and employee shareholders.”

Tilray said it would focus on international medical cannabis, science and research, Canadian recreational use, and its Manitoba Harvest hemp foods. “The tough decision to eliminate roles has not been taken lightly,” Kennedy continued. “We’re extremely grateful to our past and current employees for their contributions.”

That Tilray (ticker: TLRY) is doing something isn’t much of a surprise. Tilray stock has dropped 78% during the past 12 months, and has been reporting large losses in recent quarters.

“We view the news as a logical response given the current state of the industry, as both Canadian and international LPs have built up infrastructure levels that exceed current market demand,” writes Cowen’s Vivien Azer. “While the move was designed to accelerate profitability, we note that we currently do not model TLRY reaching EBITDA profitability in FY20.”

Marijuana stocks, generally, have also been getting pounded, as the industry attempts to right-size. Aurora Cannabis (ACB), for instance, has fallen 74% during the past 12 months, while Aphria (APHA) is off 56%, Canopy Growth (CGC) has dropped 55%, and Cronos Group (CRON) is off 68%.

Tilray stock has dropped 0.8% to $18.01 at 5:25 p.m. in after-hours trading.

