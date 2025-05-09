Marijuana Stock Movers For May 9, 2025

GAINERS:
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 85.25% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High (OTC:RMHB) shares closed up 37.04% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed up 25.00% at $0.04
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed up 25.00% at $0.01
- Global Compliance (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed up 25.00% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical (OTC:BBRRF) shares closed up 24.44% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 16.39% at $0.01
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 14.95% at $0.42
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 10.00% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs (OTC:LBUY) shares closed up 9.45% at $0.02
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 8.36% at $0.24
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 8.02% at $0.09
- Kaya Holdings (OTC:KAYS) shares closed up 7.73% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- Cann Group (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 65.46% at $0.01
- CordovaCann (OTC:LVRLF) shares closed down 23.08% at $0.07
- Belgravia Hartford Cap (OTC:BLGVF) shares closed down 22.41% at $0.03
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 16.00% at $1.05
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 13.04% at $0.00
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 13.01% at $1.04
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 11.53% at $0.73
- FLUENT (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 10.76% at $0.05
- Target Group (OTC:CBDY) shares closed down 9.57% at $0.00
- Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) shares closed down 7.14% at $1.19
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.21% at $0.03
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 5.44% at $9.97
- Green Thumb Indus (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 4.97% at $5.54
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 4.41% at $0.41
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 4.13% at $0.08
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 3.75% at $0.10
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 3.46% at $0.43
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 3.40% at $0.14
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 3.01% at $6.45
