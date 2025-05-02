Marijuana Stock Movers For May 2, 2025

GAINERS:
- Affinor Growers (OTC:RSSFF) shares closed up 30.89% at $0.05
- Pharmadrug (OTC:LMLLF) shares closed up 28.91% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs (OTC:LBUY) shares closed up 20.00% at $0.02
- Global Compliance (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed up 20.00% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed up 18.89% at $0.03
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 13.34% at $0.23
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 12.22% at $1.00
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 9.65% at $1.25
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 8.51% at $0.01
- Zoned Properties (OTC:ZDPY) shares closed up 7.32% at $0.44
- Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) shares closed up 5.37% at $1.41
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 4.44% at $0.09
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 4.25% at $10.64
- Green Thumb Indus (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 3.67% at $6.49
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 3.59% at $7.79
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed up 3.42% at $166.78
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 3.33% at $0.11
- Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 3.05% at $1.36
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed down 34.01% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed down 30.00% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High (OTC:RMHB) shares closed down 23.68% at $0.00
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF) shares closed down 8.98% at $0.04
- Blueberries Medical (OTC:BBRRF) shares closed down 8.33% at $0.01
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 6.59% at $0.43
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 5.67% at $1.33
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 5.27% at $0.46
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 5.16% at $0.41
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 4.44% at $0.00
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 4.42% at $0.03
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 4.17% at $0.71
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 4.07% at $0.16
- FLUENT (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 3.57% at $0.05
- Kaya Holdings (OTC:KAYS) shares closed down 3.45% at $0.04
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 3.23% at $0.00
