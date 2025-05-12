Marijuana Stock Movers For May 12, 2025

GAINERS:
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Target Group (OTC:CBDY) shares closed up 17.65% at $0.00
- FLUENT (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 13.05% at $0.05
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 9.92% at $1.46
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 9.92% at $7.16
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 8.46% at $0.03
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 7.69% at $1.12
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 7.50% at $0.46
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF) shares closed up 6.25% at $0.04
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 5.69% at $1.07
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 5.58% at $57.00
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 5.22% at $0.70
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 4.33% at $5.06
- Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.24% at $1.28
- Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 3.38% at $1.52
LOSERS:
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 99.00% at $1e-06
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 98.72% at $0.0001
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed down 46.90% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical (OTC:BBRRF) shares closed down 24.30% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Global Compliance (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed down 16.00% at $0.00
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 15.07% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High (OTC:RMHB) shares closed down 10.81% at $0.00
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 10.53% at $0.09
- Leafbuyer Techs (OTC:LBUY) shares closed down 9.09% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 7.43% at $0.08
- Kaya Holdings (OTC:KAYS) shares closed down 7.18% at $0.04
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 7.07% at $0.22
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 4.31% at $9.54
- Global Hemp Group (OTC:GBHPF) shares closed down 4.17% at $0.01
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 3.33% at $0.08
Latest Ratings for ACB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2024
|Zuanic & Associates
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Jun 2023
|CIBC
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jun 2023
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
