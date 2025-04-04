Marijuana Stock Movers For April 4, 2025

GAINERS:
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 30.62% at $0.02
- Maple Leaf Green World (OTC:MGWFF) shares closed up 29.43% at $0.02
- Blueberries Medical (OTC:BBRRF) shares closed up 25.44% at $0.01
- Zoned Properties (OTC:ZDPY) shares closed up 16.95% at $0.41
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 10.71% at $4.80
- FLUENT (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 7.41% at $0.06
- Pharmadrug (OTC:LMLLF) shares closed up 6.82% at $0.01
- CordovaCann (OTC:LVRLF) shares closed up 5.87% at $0.08
- Kaya Holdings (OTC:KAYS) shares closed up 5.41% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 90.00% at $1e-06
- Affinor Growers (OTC:RSSFF) shares closed down 30.31% at $0.03
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed down 30.00% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed down 22.60% at $0.02
- Global Compliance (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed down 16.67% at $0.00
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 15.09% at $0.16
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 10.41% at $0.52
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 10.11% at $0.08
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 9.26% at $0.77
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed down 9.01% at $3.23
- Leafbuyer Techs (OTC:LBUY) shares closed down 8.95% at $0.02
- Target Group (OTC:CBDY) shares closed down 8.63% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High (OTC:RMHB) shares closed down 8.16% at $0.00
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 7.25% at $0.14
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 6.92% at $1.05
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 6.17% at $0.01
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF) shares closed down 5.89% at $0.04
- Green Thumb Indus (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 5.82% at $5.02
- Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 5.68% at $0.95
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 5.41% at $0.01
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.94% at $0.59
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down 4.62% at $141.95
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 4.49% at $1.71
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 4.46% at $0.03
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.44% at $0.59
- SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 4.23% at $1.37
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 4.09% at $0.39
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares closed down 3.84% at $97.96
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 3.70% at $8.60
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 3.29% at $51.41
