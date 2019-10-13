Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Strikes New Deal With LivWell

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is expanding in Michigan.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) purchased a new 156,000-square-foot property in Warren, Michigan for $19 million, excluding transaction costs.

IIP is leasing the facility to LivWell Holdings licensee LivWell Michigan. Once upgrades are completed -- IIP will cover up to $23 million in tenant improvements -- LivWell will use the facility to cultivate and process cannabis.

Innovative Industrial Properties leases cannabis production facilities to licensed growers. Image source: Getty Images.

"We are excited to announce the beginning of our long-term real estate partnership with LivWell," IIP CEO Paul Smithers said in a press release. "LivWell has developed a tremendous track record of success in Colorado during the last decade, and we look forward to supporting the rapid expansion of their operations in Michigan."

IIP has positioned itself as a valuable real estate partner for medical marijuana companies. By acquiring and leasing properties to cannabis producers, it allows them to expand faster by reducing their capital requirements. This is particularly important today, as many cannabis companies are finding it difficult to raise capital from traditional sources, such as commercial banks.

IIP has already invested more than $300 million in real estate acquisitions. The REIT owns 32 properties in 12 U.S. states that together cover 2.3 million rentable square feet. Demand for these facilities has been strong; the properties are 100% leased with average terms of nearly 16 years. They're also highly profitable for IIP and its shareholders, with average returns on invested capital of more than 14.1%.

With more states expected to legalize marijuana in the coming years, demand for cannabis production facilities should continue to grow. Investors, in turn, can expect Innovative Industrial Properties to steadily expand its real estate portfolio in the months and years ahead.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 10 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.