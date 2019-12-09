Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Picks Constellation Brands' CFO as Its New Chief

David Klein, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Constellation Brands, will succeed Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin on Jan. 14. The news ends a search that began in early July.

David Klein, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Constellation Brands, will succeed Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin on Jan. 14. The news ends a search that began in early July.

Canopy Growth finally has a new chief executive—and it’s a familiar face to Constellation Brands, which owns 38% of the marijuana company.

David Klein, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Constellation Brands, will succeed Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin on Jan. 14, the company said. Klein is also the chairman of the Canopy board of directors.

Canopy stock (ticker: CGC) had risen 3.5% to $19.30 in premarket trading not long after the announcement. Though pot stocks have sold off in recent months, uncertainty about who will lead the company has certainly dragged on Canopy Growth. Its shares have fallen 54.6% since the search for a successor began in early July, when Bruce Linton was fired as co-CEO.

Zekulin became the sole chief executive of the marijuana grower during the search for a replacement.

The company’s announcement touted Klein’s leadership skills, as well as his experience with consumer packaged goods and the alcoholic beverage industry, including work in “highly regulated markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe.”

“Thanks to the efforts of Mark and the entire team at Canopy Growth, no company is better positioned to win in the emerging cannabis market,” Klein said in a news release. “I look forward to working with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid, to develop brands that strongly resonate with consumers, and to capture the market opportunity before us.”

Klein will step down from all other positions but remain on the Canopy board. Zekulin will step down from the board, effective on Dec. 20.

“It has been an incredible six years at Canopy Growth, and I have witnessed the team and company grow from five people in an abandoned chocolate factory, to thousands of people across five continents,” Zekulin said in the release.

Linton’s firing followed disappointing quarterly results for Canopy, which led to a $39 million loss for Constellation. Constellation CEO Bill Newlands said on an earnings call he was “not pleased” with Canopy’s results. About a week later, Linton was out.

One of the supposed benefits from Constellation’s $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth is the prospect of marijuana-spiked beverages. Though some question how much demand there would be for such a product, the company said last month it planned to ship beverages in a matter of weeks. Such “cannabis 2.0” products will be legal in Canada on Dec. 17, though each company’s process for bringing them to market may differ.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

