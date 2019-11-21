Marijuana Producer Green Thumb Stock Jumps on Anticipated Demand

U.S. operators have been reporting strong September numbers this week, after better-known Canadian ones like Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis saw ugly negative cash flows.

U.S. operators have been reporting strong September numbers this week, after better-known Canadian ones like Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis saw ugly negative cash flows.

Illinois cannabis vendors are bracing for a tornado of demand when the state starts recreational sales in January, said Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries on Wednesday night. As problems go, it isn’t a bad one to have.

While reporting a big jump in Green Thumb’s (ticker: GTII.Canada) September-quarter revenue and cash flow late Wednesday, CEO Ben Kovler described how the state’s medical-marijuana merchants are preparing for a recreational market they expect to be 10 times as large.

It can take a year to get production from new facilities, Kovler said on the conference call, and Illinois’ June approval of adult recreational use in 2020 left producers just six months to get ready. Medical-marijuana sales in the state are at a $250 million to $300 million annual run rate. Green Thumb estimates that recreational sales could reach $2 billion to $3 billion a year.

“There is positive momentum in the U.S. cannabis industry,” Kovler told his listeners. “Our fundamentals remain strong and we are keeping our heads down.”

The company’s Canada-listed stock was up 2.9% Thursday morning, to C$13.20 (US$9.94), on Green Thumb’s report that its September-quarter revenue increased 52% from the previous quarter, to reach US$68 million. The S&P 500 was down 0.2%.

Green Thumb had a net loss of $17 million, or eight cents a share. But operating cash flow nearly tripled to $14 million—accounting for adjustments that add other income and exclude things like interest, depreciation, stock compensation, and “nonoperating costs.”

Green Thumb’s comparable-store sales growth was strong. For its stores open in the past two quarters, comps grew more than 20% sequentially. The company has 33 stores open today across the U.S., and the number could reach 40 by year-end. It also distributes its branded products in hundreds of stores operated by other companies. Sales of these products grew 50% from the June quarter.

Green Thumb Chief Financial Officer Anthony Georgiadis explained the math that seems to have escaped the Canadians. “Grow revenue at x, hold the line on gross margin percentage, and grow operating expenses at a rate less than x,” he told callers. “[W]hen you can do all three at the same time, you get to experience the sunny side of operating leverage.”

The company’s balance sheet is in good shape, with about $100 million in cash after some recent capital raises.

Canada’s stumbling market has dragged down pot stocks far and wide. A Thursday morning note by Eight Capital’s Graeme Kreindler shows that the stocks of U.S. operators remain at a discount to the Canadians’, trading at seven times 2020 cash-flow forecasts compared with 11 times for the Canadian producers. The analyst argues that Green Thumb stock could more than double, to C$29.

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

