Marijuana Grower Tilray Reports Earnings Today. Here's What to Expect.

Marijuana grower Tilray is set to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday.

The company’s shares (ticker: TLRY) have tanked in 2019, down 69% year-to-date, and 81% in the trailing one-year period. The S&P 500 index has sported double-digit gains during both periods.

Here’s a snapshot of Wall Street’s expectations and some recent history.

• Sentiment around Tilray has soured in the past year. Currently 12 of the 19 analysts that cover the stock have Neutral or equivalent ratings, while only six rate it at Buy or Overweight, according to FactSet. The average price target is $35.08.

• Wall Street’s consensus estimate calls for third-quarter earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $48.98 million.

• When Tilray reported second-quarter earnings in August, its adjusted net loss was larger than analysts had anticipated and the stock fell about 5% in after hours trading.

• Though some on Wall Street believe Tilray can be a long-term winner thanks, in part, to key partnerships like its joint venture with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), industry-wide headwinds have kept them from calling a bottom on the stock.

• That belief proved true in October, when Hexo (HEXO) helped spark a pot stock sell-off with a disappointing update on revenue estimates.

•As Jefferies analysts Owen Bennett and Ryan Tomkins noted last month, the coming year could help separate the companies that can make proper steps toward profitability from the rest.

•Stifel analyst Andrew Carter recently said he sees no upside to Tilray stock at around $22. He doesn’t see positive cash flow coming until 2021.

