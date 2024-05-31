News & Insights

MariaDB Executive Reshuffle: CRO Departs, CEO Contract Amended

May 31, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

MariaDB (MRDB) has shared an announcement.

Chris Creger has stepped down as the Chief Restructuring Officer for the company, having resigned and terminated his engagement with immediate effect on May 28, 2024, with no plans from the company to find a replacement. Meanwhile, MariaDB USA has amended the employment arrangement with CEO Paul O’Brien, transitioning him from a fixed-term contract to an at-will employment status as of May 26, 2024, without altering his salary, bonus, or severance terms.

