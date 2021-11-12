Maria Jelescu-Dreyfus of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Just Spent US$2.0m On Shares

Those following along with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Maria Jelescu-Dreyfus, who spent a stonking US$2.0m on stock at an average price of US$188. That increased their holding by a full 499%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pioneer Natural Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Matthew Gallagher, sold US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$158 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$183. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 42% of Matthew Gallagher's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Pioneer Natural Resources shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PXD Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Pioneer Natural Resources insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$323m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pioneer Natural Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Pioneer Natural Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pioneer Natural Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

