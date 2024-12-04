Marginal Losses Continuing for Corn

Corn bulls continue to be in the bend don’t break mindset, with futures down another 1 to 2 cents at midday. There were 111 deliveries issued against December corn futures overnight to take the total since FND to 444. The national average Cash Corn price from CmdtyView was down 3/4 cent at $4.04 3/4.
The weekly EIA report showed ethanol production dropping off last week’s record by 46,000 barrels per day to 1.073 million bpd. Stocks were up 134,000 barrels to 23.003 million barrels, as exports were down 32,000 bpd to 126,000 bpd and refiner ethanol inputs dropped 17,000 bpd to 873,000 bpd.
Export Sales estimates ahead of Thursday morning’s report are calling for between 0.75 and 1.5 MMT in 2024/25 corn bookings for the week of 11/28, with 0-200,000 MT for 2025/26 sales.
Algeria issued a tender for 240,000 MT of corn, due Thursday. Mexico’s economy minister expects to have a resolution on the dispute under the USMCA in regards to import restrictions on GMO corn by December 14.
Dec 24 Corn is at $4.22 1/4, down 1 cent,
Nearby Cash is at $4.04 3/4, down 3/4 cent,
Mar 25 Corn is at $4.31 1/4, down 1 cent,
May 25 Corn is at $4.36 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,
