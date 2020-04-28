Margaret Trudeau, mother of Canada PM, treated for smoke inhalation -CBC

Adds background

OTTAWA, April 28 (Reuters) - Canadian author and mental health advocate Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is in hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Tuesday.

The CBC, citing sources, said 71-year-old Trudeau was expected to recover from the effects of a fire in her apartment building in downtown Montreal.

Trudeau's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Margaret Trudeau has been a campaigner for mental health issues since 2006, when she announced she had bipolar disorder.

She first made international news in 1971 when, at age 22, she married then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. In her 2010 memoir, "Changing My Mind," she wrote of how she struggled with the stresses of life in the media spotlight, feeling like "a glass panel was gently lowered into place around me".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.