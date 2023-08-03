Marfrig Global Foods S.A - ADR (MRRTY) Price Target Decreased by 11.64% to 2.75

The average one-year price target for Marfrig Global Foods S.A - ADR (OTC:MRRTY) has been revised to 2.75 / share. This is an decrease of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 3.11 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.27 to a high of 6.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marfrig Global Foods S.A - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRRTY is 0.00%, a decrease of 93.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.23% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 147.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRRTY by 53.75% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

