Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3) Price Target Decreased by 9.60% to 14.41

The average one-year price target for Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3) has been revised to 14.41 / share. This is an decrease of 9.60% from the prior estimate of 15.94 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 126.95% from the latest reported closing price of 6.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marfrig Global Foods. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRFG3 is 0.12%, a decrease of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 44,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,746K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 4,620K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing an increase of 31.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRFG3 by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,083K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,566K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRFG3 by 44.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,934K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRFG3 by 33.20% over the last quarter.

POEYX - Origin Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,846K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

