Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3) Price Target Decreased by 8.46% to 12.31

The average one-year price target for Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3) has been revised to 12.31 / share. This is an decrease of 8.46% from the prior estimate of 13.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.03 to a high of 25.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.58% from the latest reported closing price of 7.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marfrig Global Foods. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 29.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRFG3 is 0.12%, an increase of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.63% to 25,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 5,087K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares, representing a decrease of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRFG3 by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,317K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,083K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,612K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 22.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRFG3 by 42.79% over the last quarter.

