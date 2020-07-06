Marex Spectron hires JP Morgan exec Vittal as N.America boss

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Commodities broker Marex Spectron has hired JP Morgan executive Ram Vittal as head of its North American business.

Marex said in a statement on Monday that it hoped to increase revenue from North America from its current level of one-third of the total.

"Our intention is to continue building our presence in the Americas to around half of our total revenues through organic expansion, new product development and acquiring businesses where we see growth opportunities," Marex CEO Ian Lowitt said.

Vittal was head of franchise client management for treasury services at JP Morgan and previously worked for Goldman Sachs.

Marex is majority owned by private equity firms JRJ Group and its partners, Trilantic Capital Partners and BXR Group.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.