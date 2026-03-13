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MRX

Marex Group Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MRX)

March 13, 2026 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/26, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of MRX's recent stock price of $35.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

MRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MRX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.91 per share, with $49.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.07.

In Friday trading, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

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 Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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