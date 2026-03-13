Marex Group Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MRX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of MRX's recent stock price of $35.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.91 per share, with $49.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.07.

In Friday trading, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.