MRX

Marex Group Prices 8.5 Mln Offering At $24/Share

October 24, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marex Group Plc. (MRX), Thursday priced the offering of around 8.5 million shares by certain selling shareholders at $24 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 25.

Additionally, the company will be offering a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1,270,849 shares.

Notably, Marex will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

Currently, Marex's stock is trading at $25.26, up 2.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

