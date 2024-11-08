Marex Group price target raised to $32 from $30 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley raised the firm’s price target on Marex Group (MRX) to $32 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following third quarter earnings. Marex reported adjusted profit after tax of $57.5M and raised its FY24 adjusted operating profit guidance to $300M-$305M from $280M-$290M previously, Piper told investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.