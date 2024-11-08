Marex Group price target raised to $32 from $30 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley raised the firm’s price target on Marex Group (MRX) to $32 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following third quarter earnings. Marex reported adjusted profit after tax of $57.5M and raised its FY24 adjusted operating profit guidance to $300M-$305M from $280M-$290M previously, Piper told investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MRX:
- Marex Group price target raised to $32 from $30 at Barclays
- Marex Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Upgraded Outlook
- Marex Group Reports Strong Q3 Gains and Expands
- Marex Group sees FY24 adjusted operating profit $300M-$305M
- Marex Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS 76c, consensus 68c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.