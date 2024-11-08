News & Insights

Marex Group price target raised to $32 from $30 at Piper Sandler

November 08, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley raised the firm’s price target on Marex Group (MRX) to $32 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following third quarter earnings. Marex reported adjusted profit after tax of $57.5M and raised its FY24 adjusted operating profit guidance to $300M-$305M from $280M-$290M previously, Piper told investors.

