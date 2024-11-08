Marex Group price target raised to $32 from $30 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Marex Group (MRX) to $32 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s earnings beat was driven by revenues that came in 3% ahead, somewhat offset by higher non-interest expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
