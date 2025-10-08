Marex Group Preliminary Q3 Results Climb

(RTTNews) - Marex Group PLC (MRX), a financial services provider, on Wednesday reported a rise in preliminary earnings and revenue for the third quarter.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company expects a net income of $70 million to $73 million, or $0.88 per share to $0.93 per share.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company had recorded a net profit of $58 million, or $0.73 per share.

Excluding items, income is anticipated to be $69 million to $73 million, or $0.92 to $0.97 per share.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Group had posted an adjusted profit of $58 million, or $0.76 per share.

Marex Group projects revenue of $475 million to $485 million, up from last year's $391 million.

On average, analysts polled forecast the company to earn $0.91 per share on revenue of $475.36 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

MRX was up by 2.34% at $28.90 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

