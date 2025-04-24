Marex Group plc to Release Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results on May 15, 2025

Marex Group plc to release Q1 fiscal results on May 15, 2025, with conference call at 9am ET same day.

Quiver AI Summary

Marex Group plc announced it will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter results on May 15, 2025, before the market opens, with the details available on their website. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 9 AM ET the same day, and interested analysts and investors can register to participate. Marex Group is a global financial services platform specializing in liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services across various sectors, including energy, commodities, and financial markets, with a significant presence in major global exchanges and a diverse client base.

Potential Positives

Marex Group plc is set to announce its fiscal 2025 first quarter results, indicating transparency and timely communication with investors and analysts.

The scheduled conference call for stakeholders to discuss the results suggests an openness to engage and address investor inquiries directly.

Marex Group plc's presence in multiple major commodity markets and its diversified financial services underline its stability and relevance in the global financial landscape.

Access to 60 exchanges and a broad client base including major producers, consumers, and traders showcases Marex's strong position and operational scale in the financial services sector.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings release date may indicate a lack of immediate positive developments, which could lead to investor concern.



The fact that a conference call is scheduled for results discussion may suggest that analysts are anticipating significant changes in performance that require clarification.



Detailing their wide-ranging services without specific highlights on recent successes could raise questions about current performance and market positioning.

FAQ

When will Marex Group announce its fiscal 2025 first quarter results?

Marex Group will announce its fiscal 2025 first quarter results before market open on May 15, 2025.

How can I access Marex's earnings release?

The earnings release will be available in the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.

What time is the Marex conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for 9am ET on May 15, 2025.

How can analysts participate in the conference call?

Analysts can register for the live conference call using the link provided in the press release.

What services does Marex Group offer?

Marex Group offers clearing, agency and execution, market making, and hedging and investment solutions across financial markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRX forecast page.

$MRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter results before market open on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at



https://ir.marex.com/



.





A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET the same day. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zudci4bx









About Marex:







Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.







Enquiries please contact:









Marex:







Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan





+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508







nratchford@marex.com



/



astrachan@marex.com









FTI Consulting US / UK







+1 919 609 9423 / +44 777 611 1222







marex@fticonsulting.com





