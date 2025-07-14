Marex Group plc to Release Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results on August 13

Marex Group plc will release fiscal Q2 2025 results on August 13, followed by a conference call.

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) has announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on August 13, 2025, before the market opens. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be accessible on the Marex website. Following the release, a conference call to discuss the results will occur at 9 AM ET on the same day, with registration available for interested analysts and investors. Marex is a global financial services platform offering liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services across various markets, including energy and commodities, and operates over 40 offices worldwide with more than 2,400 employees. For further information, visit their website or contact their communications team.

Marex Group plc is set to release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results, indicating regular communication of financial performance to stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call for analysts and investors demonstrates transparency and openness to engage with stakeholders regarding company results.

The company's diversified global financial services platform and extensive access to major commodity markets highlights its strong market presence and potential for continued growth.

The organization employs over 2,400 employees and operates more than 40 offices worldwide, showcasing its scale and operational capacity in the financial services industry.

The announcement of the upcoming earnings release may signal the company's ongoing financial challenges, as it suggests that the market is closely monitoring its performance amid potential uncertainties.

The scheduled conference call may indicate that the company expects significant scrutiny from analysts and investors regarding its financial results, hinting at possible concerns about its performance.

The release date is positioned before market hours, which might imply that the anticipated results could impact investor sentiment and stock performance during trading hours.

When will Marex Group announce its Q2 2025 results?

Marex Group will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on August 13, 2025.

Where can I find Marex's earnings release materials?

The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available in the "Investors" section of the Marex website.

What time is the Marex conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET on August 13, 2025.

How can analysts participate in the Marex conference call?

Analysts and investors can register for the live conference call using the provided registration link.

What services does Marex Group provide?

Marex Group offers services in Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, and Hedging and Investment Solutions across global markets.

$MRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

$MRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $48.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $54.0 on 05/16/2025

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday, August 13. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at



https://ir.marex.com/



.





A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET the same day. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gyie6oed









About Marex:







Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit



www.marex.com



.







Enquiries please contact:









Marex







Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan





+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508





nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com







FTI Consulting US / UK







+1 716 525 7239 / +44 797 687 0961





marex@fticonsulting.com



