Marex Group PLC (MRX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Marex Group PLC (MRX). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 43.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.32 in the previous session. Marex Group PLC has gained 30.3% since the start of the year compared to the -2.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -14.1% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 3, 2026, Marex Group PLC reported EPS of $1.13 versus consensus estimate of $1.02.

For the current fiscal year, Marex Group PLC is expected to post earnings of $4.89 per share on $2.33 in revenues. This represents a 22.56% change in EPS on a 14.99% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.59 per share on $2.51 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.31% and 7.71%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Marex Group PLC has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Marex Group PLC? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Marex Group PLC has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.7X versus its peer group's average of 9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Marex Group PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Marex Group PLC meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Marex Group PLC shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does MRX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MRX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC). ATLC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 6.06%, and for the current fiscal year, ATLC is expected to post earnings of $8.48 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation have gained 20% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.47X and a P/CF of 6.15X.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry may rank in the bottom 63% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MRX and ATLC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.