Marex Group plc Joins Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes as of June 30, 2025

Marex Group announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® indexes, enhancing investor profile.

Marex Group plc, a diversified global financial services platform, has announced its membership in the Russell 3000® Index and its inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective June 30, 2025. CEO Ian Lowitt highlighted this milestone as a significant step in Marex's evolution as a public company, emphasizing that it will enhance the company's visibility among a broader range of investors and support their commitment to long-term value creation for shareholders. The Russell indexes are widely utilized by investment managers for index funds and benchmarks, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets associated with them. The announcement also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements and the inherent uncertainties associated with them. Marex Group provides liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services across various markets, with over 40 offices worldwide and a diverse client base.

Marex Group plc has been included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, enhancing its visibility among a wider range of investors.

This membership is positioned as a significant milestone in Marex's evolution as a public company, signaling confidence in its growth and future prospects.

The inclusion in Russell indexes, which are benchmarks for investment strategies managing approximately $10.6 trillion in assets, may lead to increased interest and investment in Marex's stock.

CEO Ian Lowitt emphasized that this achievement aligns with the company's commitment to long-term value creation for shareholders, reflecting a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index may indicate that Marex is perceived as a smaller company within the market, potentially leading to lower visibility and interest from larger institutional investors.

The press release emphasizes the uncertainty associated with forward-looking statements, highlighting risks that may affect the company's future performance and investor confidence.

The language of caution regarding the completeness and reliability of the information provided may signal potential weaknesses or lack of transparency in the company's future outlook.

What is Marex Group's recent announcement?

Marex Group has joined the Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as of June 30, 2025.

Why is joining the Russell Index significant for Marex?

This membership enhances Marex's profile among investors and aligns with its commitment to long-term value creation.

What is the Russell 3000® Index used for?

The Russell 3000® Index is used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and benchmarks for active investment strategies.

How many assets are tracked by the Russell US indexes?

Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes as of June 2024.

Where can I find more information on Russell indexes?

More information can be found in the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

$MRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$MRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, announces its membership of the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index and inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index, effective after US market open today, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex commented: “Joining the Russell US Indexes is an important milestone in our evolution as a public company. This membership will enhance our profile among a broader base of investors and aligns with our commitment to long-term value creation for our shareholders.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 3000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including expected impact of the inclusion in the Russell Index and Marex’s commitment to long term value creation. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions.





These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.







About Marex:







Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.





