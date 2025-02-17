Marex Group plc Announces Release Date for 2024 Q4 and Full Year Results

Marex Group plc will release 2024 financial results on March 6, followed by an investor day on April 2.

Quiver AI Summary

Marex Group plc has announced it will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results on March 6, 2025, before market opening. The earnings announcement and accompanying materials will be accessible on their website, with a conference call scheduled for 9am ET that same day for analysts and investors. Additionally, Marex will host an investor day in New York City on April 2, 2025. As a diversified global financial services provider, Marex offers essential liquidity and market access across energy, commodities, and financial markets, serving over 4,000 clients with a broad range of services and a significant presence in major commodity markets worldwide.

Potential Positives

Marex Group plc is set to release its 2024 Q4 and full year results, indicating transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders about the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call for discussing results provides an opportunity for direct interaction with analysts and investors, fostering stronger relationships with stakeholders.

The upcoming investor day in New York City demonstrates Marex's proactive approach to engaging with potential investors and clients, enhancing visibility and understanding of its services.

Marex's robust trading performance, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023, underscores its strength and reliability in the financial services sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Marex Group announce its Q4 2024 results?

Marex Group will announce its Q4 2024 results before market open on March 6, 2025.

How can I access Marex Group's earnings release?

The earnings release will be available in the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.

What time is the conference call for discussing the results?

The conference call will take place at 9am ET on March 6, 2025.

When is Marex Group's investor day?

Marex Group's investor day is scheduled for April 2, 2025, in New York City.

What services does Marex Group provide?

Marex Group provides services including Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging, and Investment Solutions across global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) today announced that it will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results before market open on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.





A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET the same day. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/59s7enfq







Marex will also hold an investor day on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in New York City.







About Marex:







Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. Enabling access to 60 exchanges, the Group provides coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging, and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, serving over 4,000 active clients and executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.