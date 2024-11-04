Marex Group Partners with Major Banks for Securities Sale

Marex Group plc (MRX) has released an update.

Marex Group plc is set to issue and sell securities through a collaboration with Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Jefferies LLC as selling agents. The company has filed a registration statement with the SEC, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements to facilitate this offering. This move aims to bolster Marex’s financial position and attract investor interest in its securities.

