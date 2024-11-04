News & Insights

Stocks

Marex Group Partners with Major Banks for Securities Sale

November 04, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marex Group plc (MRX) has released an update.

Marex Group plc is set to issue and sell securities through a collaboration with Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Jefferies LLC as selling agents. The company has filed a registration statement with the SEC, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements to facilitate this offering. This move aims to bolster Marex’s financial position and attract investor interest in its securities.

For further insights into MRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.