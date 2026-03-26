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Marex Group FY25 Pre-tax Profit Surges, Stock Up

March 26, 2026 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX) Thursday announced a surge in reported profit before tax for the full year, while revenues gained from the previous year. In the pre-market session, shares are gaining 1.60 percent at $39.48. On Wednesday MRX has closed at $37.55.

On a pre-tax basis, reported profit for the year was $411.6 million, up 39 percent from $295.8 million last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $418.1 million.

On a per share basis, basic earnings were $4.12 that grew 39 percent from the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.26 per share.

Revenue for the full year climbed 27 percent to $2.024 billion from $1.595 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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