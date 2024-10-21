News & Insights

Stocks
MRX

Marex Group files to sell 7M ordinary shares for holders

October 21, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Marex Group (MRX) announces the launch of a public offering of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders. The Selling Shareholders are offering a total of 7M ordinary shares. Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co., Jefferies, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.