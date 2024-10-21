Marex Group files to sell 7M ordinary shares for holders

Marex Group (MRX) announces the launch of a public offering of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders. The Selling Shareholders are offering a total of 7M ordinary shares. Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co., Jefferies, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

