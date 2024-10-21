Marex Group files to sell 7M ordinary shares for holders

16:40 EDT Marex Group (MRX) files to sell 7M ordinary shares for holders
- Marex Group has agreed terms to acquire Hamilton Court Group
- Marex Group price target raised to $30 from $28 at Barclays
- Marex Group price target lowered to $33 from $33.50 at Goldman Sachs
- Marex Group to acquire Aarna Capital, terms not disclosed
- Marex Group acquires Spanish biofuels company Dropet
