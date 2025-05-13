MAREX GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $MRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAREX GROUP ($MRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $463,182,162 and earnings of $0.91 per share.

MAREX GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of MAREX GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MAREX GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

MAREX GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025

