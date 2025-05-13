MAREX GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $MRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAREX GROUP ($MRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $463,182,162 and earnings of $0.91 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MRX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MAREX GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of MAREX GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 957,492 shares (+77.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,845,025
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 828,367 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,257,922
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 699,394 shares (+6123.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,800,110
- THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 687,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,288,610
- MORGAN STANLEY added 507,234 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,810,483
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 498,560 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,609,139
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 437,009 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,435,157
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MAREX GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for MAREX GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRX forecast page.
MAREX GROUP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025
