Marex Group Agrees Terms To Buy FX Specialist Hamilton Court Group

October 09, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Financial services platform Marex Group plc (MRX) announced Wednesday that it has agreed terms to acquire Hamilton Court Group which will expand the foreign exchange (FX) services it offers clients. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The proposed acquisition is consistent with Marex's strategy to bring new clients and new capabilities onto its platform and diversify its earnings.

London-based Hamilton Court Group offers a full suite of FX products, ranging from bespoke complex FX options and derivative structures to more 'vanilla' products such as forwards, spots and swaps.

It serves clients who are primarily mid-sized UK and European corporates and it has about 170 employees located in London, Milan, Madrid, and Toronto.

The acquisition of Hamilton Court Group, which is subject to contract and regulatory approval, would be complementary to Marex's existing FX operations.

