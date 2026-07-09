Marex Group To Acquire Bright Point International To Expand Footprint Across Asia-Pacific Region

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Marex Group Limited (MRX) announced its decision to acquire Bright Point International, a Singapore-based clearing business, to further expand its footprint across the Asia Pacific region and provide access to the markets in China. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to drive additional revenues by adding clients and increasing client balances and is also expected to provide material synergies from the internalization of some clearing activities.

The transaction will add approximately $800m in client balances and over 70 employees across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Norway and the United Kingdom.

The deal is estimated to close by late 2026 or early 2027.

In the pre-market hours, MRX is trading at $67.41, up 0.34 percent on the Nasdaq.

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