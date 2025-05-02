Markets
MRX

Marex Announces Pricing Of $500 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes

May 02, 2025 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX), Friday announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.829 percent Senior Notes due 2028.

The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital, to fund incremental growth and for other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 8, 2025.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are the joint book-runners for the offering.

In the pre-market hours, Marex's stock is trading at $44, up 0.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.