Marex Announces Pricing Of $500 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX), Friday announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.829 percent Senior Notes due 2028.

The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital, to fund incremental growth and for other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 8, 2025.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are the joint book-runners for the offering.

In the pre-market hours, Marex's stock is trading at $44, up 0.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.