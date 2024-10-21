News & Insights

Marex Announces Launch Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares By Certain Selling Shareholders

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX) announced the launch of a public offering of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders. The Selling Shareholders are offering a total of 7 million ordinary shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million ordinary shares.

Marex said it is not selling any ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Shareholders.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed Offering.

MRX closed Monday's regular trading at $25.74 up $0.17 or 0.66%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $1.18 or 4.58%.

