MRX

Marex To Acquire Agrinvest

June 05, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX) has agreed to acquire Agrinvest Commodities, a Brazilian agricultural commodities business. The company said this acquisition will expand its operations in the Americas and add new capabilities and clients to diversify earnings. Agrinvest has about 1,300 clients and 100 employees.

Agrinvest Commodities acts as an agent connecting buyers and sellers in physical agricultural markets including corn and soybeans. It provides its clients with consulting support to understand their hedging options and commercial strategies within these agricultural markets.

RTTNews
