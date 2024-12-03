Mare Group Secures Major Aerospace & Defense Deal

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Mare Group S.p.A. has signed a significant agreement worth 4.5 million euros with a major international client in the Aerospace & Defense sector to develop high-tech software for managing environmental emergencies. This deal is expected to enhance the company’s growth in the Digital Services sector, leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and expertise. With anticipated production value of up to 45 million euros in 2024, Mare Group is solidifying its position as a leader in digital engineering and technological innovation.

