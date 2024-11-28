News & Insights

Mare Group Proposes Shareholder Voting Amendment

November 28, 2024 — 01:47 pm EST

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Mare Group S.p.A., a digital engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has proposed an amendment to its bylaws to allow shareholders to vote through a designated representative. This move reflects the company’s commitment to modernizing shareholder engagement practices as it continues to expand its market presence through innovation and strategic acquisitions.

