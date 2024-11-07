Mare Group Projects Robust Growth for 2024

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Mare Engineering Group SpA anticipates a strong financial performance for 2024, with projected revenues increasing by 14% and EBITDA surging by 40%, supported by strategic initiatives and a focus on proprietary technologies. The company’s recent stock exchange listing has further enhanced its market visibility, contributing to these optimistic forecasts. Mare Group’s commitment to innovation and efficiency is expected to drive significant growth in its core business lines.

