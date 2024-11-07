News & Insights

Mare Group Predicts Strong Financial Growth for 2024

November 07, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Mare Group S.p.A. anticipates significant financial growth for 2024, projecting a production value increase up to €45 million and a 40% rise in EBITDA. The company’s strategic efforts, including international expansion and technological advancements, are expected to enhance profitability and reduce net financial debt.

