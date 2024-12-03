Mare Group Expands with New Aerospace Agreement

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Mare Group S.p.A. has signed a significant €4.5 million agreement with a major international client in the Aerospace & Defense sector, focusing on developing software for environmental emergency management. This deal marks a strategic expansion in Mare Group’s Digital Services line, reflecting their continued growth and innovation in high-tech solutions. The company anticipates a strong production value and EBITDA margin, reinforcing its leadership in digital engineering.

