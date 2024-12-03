News & Insights

Stocks

Mare Group Expands with New Aerospace Agreement

December 03, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mare Group S.p.A. has signed a significant €4.5 million agreement with a major international client in the Aerospace & Defense sector, focusing on developing software for environmental emergency management. This deal marks a strategic expansion in Mare Group’s Digital Services line, reflecting their continued growth and innovation in high-tech solutions. The company anticipates a strong production value and EBITDA margin, reinforcing its leadership in digital engineering.

For further insights into IT:MARE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.