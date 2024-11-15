News & Insights

Mare Group Achieves Strong Growth in 2024

November 15, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Mare Engineering Group SpA (IT:MARE) has released an update.

Mare Engineering Group SpA reports impressive double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2024, with a 14% year-over-year increase in production value to €29.8 million and a 23% rise in EBITDA to €7.4 million. The company attributes its success to strategic sales initiatives and operational optimizations, positioning itself for further growth and market expansion. Mare Group remains optimistic about meeting its 2024 financial targets as it continues to enhance profitability and reduce its net financial position.

