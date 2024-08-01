News & Insights

Marcus Turns To Q2 Loss

August 01, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Thursday reported net loss of $20.22 million or $0.64 per share for the second quarter, compared with net income of $13.47 million or $0.35 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net loss for the quarter was negatively impacted by $15 million, or $0.47 per share, of debt conversion expense and related tax impacts of the previously announced convertible senior notes repurchases.

Excluding items, loss was $5.2 million or 0.17 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $176.03 million from $207.01 million in the previous year.

