Marcus To Reopen 35 Theaters On Aug 21, And More In Coming Days

(RTTNews) - Marcus Theaters, a division of Marcus Corp. (MCS), Tuesday announced plans to open 35 theaters this weekend, with another 30 plus theaters to reopen on the weekend of August 28-30, after after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, more than two-thirds of the 91 Marcus Theaters or Movie Tavern locations will be reopened in time for the much-anticipated, domestic release of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on September 3, 2020.

The remaining theaters will open at a later date.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theaters. "We implemented our updated safety protocols at a few locations in late June and have been extremely pleased with the response from theater-goers."

Marcus Theaters is the fourth largest theater circuit in the US and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theaters, Movie Tavern by Marcus and BistroPlex brands.

MCS is currently trading at $12.30, down $1.08 or 8.07%, on the NYSE.

