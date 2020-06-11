Marcus Theatres Intends To Reopen Theatres On June 19

(RTTNews) - Marcus Theatres, a division of The Marcus Corp. (MCS), said that it plans to reopen theatres. It begins on June 19, with six theatres, including Marcus Ridge, Renaissance, BistroPlex and Valley Grand Cinemas in Wisconsin; Majestic Cinema of Omaha in Nebraska; and the Roswell Movie Tavern in Georgia.

The company said that every movie will cost $5. There is no upcharges.

As part of the initial reopening experience, Marcus Theatres will introduce its "Movie STAR" approach, which incorporates new health and safety measures and is in alignment with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

The company said it will conduct associate wellness checks and implement the use of face masks, as well as the use of gloves as appropriate during the associate's shift.

Guests will be asked to wear face masks in public areas and stay home if sick.

Low-contact options for ticket and concessions/food purchases will be available through the app and website, the company said.

Initially, the company will open the theatres four days per week - Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, with an expectation to ultimately return to seven days per week.

