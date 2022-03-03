Markets
Marcus Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Marcus Corp. (MCS) reported on Thursday that net income attributable to the company was $6.44 million or $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of $39.02 million or $1.29 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter soared to $169.05 million from $36.70 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.18 per share on revenues of $154.31 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

