Marcus Reports Wider Net Loss For Q1

(RTTNews) - Marcus Corp. (MCS) Wednesday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter, while its revenue reduced from the previous year.

For the quarter, the leader in the lodging and entertainment industries reported net loss attributable to the company of $28.13 million, wider than net loss of $19.35 in the prior year. On a per-share basis, net loss was $0.93, compared to $0.64 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $0.96.

Revenue for the quarter was $50.79 million, down from $159.46 million a year ago.

