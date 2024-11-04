Marcus price target raised to $24 from $20 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Marcus (MCS) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. A “robust film slate” in Q3 supported profit growth and the volume of wide releases improving in 2025, along with a consistent pace of tentpole films in the peak periods, can support full year box office growth, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
