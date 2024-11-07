Marcus & Millichap's Earnings: A Preview

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Marcus & Millichap bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.28 -0.28 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.26 -0.27 -0.24 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% -1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Marcus & Millichap Share Price Analysis

Shares of Marcus & Millichap were trading at $40.27 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Marcus & Millichap

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Marcus & Millichap.

The consensus rating for Marcus & Millichap is Underperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $30.0 implies a potential 25.5% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of RE/MAX Hldgs, Offerpad Solutions and Fathom Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RE/MAX Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 73.93% downside. For Offerpad Solutions, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.08, indicating a potential 92.35% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Fathom Holdings is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 93.79% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for RE/MAX Hldgs, Offerpad Solutions and Fathom Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marcus & Millichap Underperform -2.76% $60.29M -0.88% RE/MAX Hldgs Neutral -3.38% $58.38M 0.23% Offerpad Solutions Neutral -11.17% $17.14M -19.03% Fathom Holdings Outperform -10.87% $11.16M -2.46%

Key Takeaway:

Marcus & Millichap ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Marcus & Millichap: A Closer Look

Marcus & Millichap Inc is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory, and consulting services. The company generates revenues by collecting fees on the sale and financing of commercial properties. These fees consist of commissions collected upon the sale of a property and fees collected from the placement of loans.

Financial Insights: Marcus & Millichap

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Marcus & Millichap's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Marcus & Millichap's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marcus & Millichap's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marcus & Millichap's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marcus & Millichap's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Marcus & Millichap visit their earnings calendar on our site.

